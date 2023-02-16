Furman vs. Chattanooga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Thursday's game between the Furman Lady Paladins (10-15) and the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (15-10) at McKenzie Arena has a projected final score of 66-62 based on our computer prediction, with Furman taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 16.
The Lady Paladins dropped their most recent outing 74-69 against UNC Greensboro on Saturday.
Furman vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Furman vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Furman 66, Chattanooga 62
Furman Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Lady Paladins beat the Presbyterian Blue Hose 67-60 on November 11.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Furman is 7-8 (.467%) -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.
Furman 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-64 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on December 7
- 75-67 at home over Radford (No. 339) on December 18
- 60-46 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 349) on January 14
- 66-53 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on February 9
- 71-51 at home over South Carolina State (No. 353) on January 1
Furman Performance Insights
- The Lady Paladins have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 63.6 points per game (209th in college basketball) and allowing 63.4 (150th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Furman is averaging fewer points (56.9 per game) than it is overall (63.6) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Paladins score 71.2 points per game at home, and 55.3 on the road.
- At home Furman is allowing 58.1 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than it is away (69.1).
- While the Lady Paladins are scoring 63.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 56.9 points per contest.
