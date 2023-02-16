Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (16-9) versus the Clemson Lady Tigers (14-13) at Watsco Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-57 in favor of Miami (FL), who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Lady Tigers fell in their last outing 81-69 against Louisville on Sunday.
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 70, Clemson 57
Clemson Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' signature victory this season came against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 11). The Lady Tigers secured the 64-59 win at home on December 29.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lady Tigers are 2-10 (.167%) -- tied for the third-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Hurricanes are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 74th-most wins.
Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-41 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on February 9
- 67-57 on the road over Boston College (No. 46) on January 22
- 79-54 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on December 8
- 60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on January 1
- 72-57 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on January 15
Clemson Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers put up 66.7 points per game (155th in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per contest (154th in college basketball). They have a +86 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.
- Clemson has averaged 2.8 fewer points in ACC action (63.9) than overall (66.7).
- At home the Lady Tigers are putting up 66.4 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than they are averaging away (69.2).
- Clemson is giving up fewer points at home (59 per game) than on the road (67.4).
- In their previous 10 games, the Lady Tigers are averaging 63.7 points per contest, compared to their season average of 66.7.
