How to Watch Furman vs. Citadel on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (21-6, 12-2 SoCon) will try to continue an eight-game winning streak when visiting the Citadel Bulldogs (9-18, 4-10 SoCon) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at McAlister Field House. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Furman vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
Furman Stats Insights
- The Paladins' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (44.2%).
- Furman is 16-4 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Paladins are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 340th.
- The Paladins' 82.8 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 74.9 the Bulldogs allow.
- Furman has a 12-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.
Furman Home & Away Comparison
- At home Furman is scoring 87.8 points per game, 10.6 more than it is averaging away (77.2).
- In 2022-23 the Paladins are conceding 1.9 more points per game at home (71.3) than away (69.4).
- Beyond the arc, Furman makes more treys on the road (9.8 per game) than at home (9.4), but shoots a lower percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (34.7%).
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Wofford
|W 80-67
|Timmons Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ VMI
|W 94-63
|Cameron Hall
|2/11/2023
|Western Carolina
|W 93-59
|Timmons Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Citadel
|-
|McAlister Field House
|2/19/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Timmons Arena
|2/22/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Timmons Arena
