Clemson vs. Florida State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 15
The Clemson Tigers (18-7, 10-4 ACC) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (8-18, 6-9 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN3.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Florida State matchup in this article.
Clemson vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN3
Clemson vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Florida State Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Clemson (-10)
|146
|-550
|+400
Clemson vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Clemson is 12-13-0 ATS this season.
- A total of 15 out of the Tigers' 25 games this season have hit the over.
- Florida State has compiled an 11-15-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Seminoles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 26 times this year.
Clemson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12000
- Clemson is 37th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12000), much higher than its computer rankings (77th).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have experienced the 18th-biggest change this season, improving from +40000 at the start to +12000.
- The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +12000 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.
