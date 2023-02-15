Charleston Southern vs. Campbell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at The Buc Dome has the Campbell Lady Camels (13-12) squaring off against the Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (4-21) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 69-49 victory for heavily favored Campbell.
Their last time out, the Lady Buccaneers lost 84-52 to Radford on Saturday.
Charleston Southern vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston Southern vs. Campbell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Campbell 69, Charleston Southern 49
Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Buccaneers' best win this season came in a 76-72 victory against the Longwood Lancers on January 28.
- The Lady Buccaneers have eight losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Charleston Southern is 3-11 (.214%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.
Charleston Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-43 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on November 23
- 53-49 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 25
Charleston Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Buccaneers' -448 scoring differential (being outscored by 17.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 53.3 points per game (346th in college basketball) while giving up 71.2 per outing (322nd in college basketball).
- Charleston Southern's offense has been better in Big South games this season, tallying 57.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 53.3 PPG.
- The Lady Buccaneers put up 58.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 48.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 10.3 points per contest.
- At home, Charleston Southern is giving up 7.4 fewer points per game (67.4) than away from home (74.8).
- The Lady Buccaneers' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 55.5 points per contest compared to the 53.3 they've averaged this year.
