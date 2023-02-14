Top South Carolina Players to Watch vs. Vanderbilt - February 14
The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-16, 2-10 SEC) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-12, 6-6 SEC) are slated to square off on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena, with a start time of 6:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Gregory 'GG' Jackson II and Liam Robbins are two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on SEC Network.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 14
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
South Carolina's Last Game
South Carolina was victorious in its most recent game versus the Ole Miss, 64-61, on Saturday. Hayden Brown starred with 18 points, and also had four boards and one assist.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Hayden Brown
|18
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Jacobi Wright
|17
|5
|4
|1
|0
|3
|Meechie Johnson Jr.
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
South Carolina Players to Watch
Jackson leads the Gamecocks with 15.7 points per game and 6.2 rebounds, while also averaging 0.8 assists.
Meechie Johnson Jr. paces his team in assists per game (3.4), and also posts 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Brown is averaging 11.2 points, 1.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
Chico Carter Jr. puts up 9.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Josh Gray is posting 4.3 points, 0.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Gregory 'GG' Jackson II
|15.6
|5
|1.1
|1
|0.6
|2
|Meechie Johnson Jr.
|12.2
|3.6
|3.3
|0.6
|0
|2.5
|Josh Gray
|6.9
|8.1
|0.6
|0.4
|0.9
|0
|Hayden Brown
|10.1
|4
|1.1
|1.4
|0.1
|0.7
|Jacobi Wright
|6.5
|1.7
|1.5
|0.8
|0
|1.1
