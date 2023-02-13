South Carolina State vs. Morgan State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Monday's game at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the Morgan State Lady Bears (15-6) squaring off against the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-20) at 5:30 PM ET (on February 13). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-52 win for heavily favored Morgan State.
The Lady Bulldogs are coming off of a 61-50 victory against Coppin State in their last game on Saturday.
South Carolina State vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
South Carolina State vs. Morgan State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Morgan State 70, South Carolina State 52
South Carolina State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bulldogs' signature win this season came against the Coppin State Lady Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 233) in our computer rankings. The Lady Bulldogs took home the 61-50 win at home on February 11.
- The Lady Bulldogs have seven losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.
- South Carolina State has eight losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 37th-most in the country.
South Carolina State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-61 on the road over Coppin State (No. 233) on February 4
- 64-53 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on December 12
South Carolina State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs are being outscored by 23.5 points per game with a -542 scoring differential overall. They put up 47.6 points per game (360th in college basketball) and give up 71.1 per outing (320th in college basketball).
- South Carolina State is scoring 52.8 points per game this season in conference action, which is 5.2 more points per game than its overall average (47.6).
- The Lady Bulldogs score 52.0 points per game at home, compared to 45.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, South Carolina State is giving up 56.7 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 75.3.
- The Lady Bulldogs have been racking up 52.8 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 47.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
