Jalen Hurts hits the field in Sunday's game, at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, with several prop bets available to wager on. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) meet in this season's Super Bowl, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Hurts has piled up 3,701 passing yards this year (246.7 per game), including 22 passing TDs and six picks. He has also chipped in in the runnin game with 760 rushing yards (50.7 per game) on 165 attempts, including 13 touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs the Chiefs

Passing TDs: 1.5 (-110)

Hurts Passing Insights

The Eagles, who are second in NFL play in points scored, have passed 49.6% of the time while running 50.4%.

Hurts' 8.0 yards per attempt rank third in the league.

Hurts has thrown for a touchdown in 10 of 15 games this season, with more than one TD pass eight times.

He has 35 total touchdowns this season (61.4% of his team's 57 offensive TDs).

Hurts accounts for 27.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 48 of his total 460 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Hurts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 15-for-25 / 121 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 1/21/2023 Divisional 16-for-24 / 154 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 1/8/2023 Week 18 20-for-35 / 229 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/18/2022 Week 15 22-for-37 / 315 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 17 ATT / 61 YDS / 3 TDs at Giants 12/11/2022 Week 14 21-for-31 / 217 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 77 YDS / 1 TD

