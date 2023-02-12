Charleston (SC) vs. Delaware Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game features the Delaware Blue Hens (13-9) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-13) clashing at Bob Carpenter Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-63 victory for heavily favored Delaware according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Cougars dropped their most recent outing 86-61 against Drexel on Friday.
Charleston (SC) vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Charleston (SC) vs. Delaware Score Prediction
- Prediction: Delaware 75, Charleston (SC) 63
Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis
- On December 29 versus the Towson Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings, the Cougars claimed their best win of the season, a 53-48 victory on the road.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Charleston (SC) is 6-7 (.462%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.
Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on December 2
- 70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 276) on January 20
- 55-47 at home over Hofstra (No. 291) on January 15
- 71-63 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 336) on February 3
- 79-60 on the road over Radford (No. 339) on November 30
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Charleston (SC) Performance Insights
- The Cougars score 67.0 points per game (147th in college basketball) and give up 68.0 (274th in college basketball) for a -22 scoring differential overall.
- In CAA games, Charleston (SC) has averaged 4.1 fewer points (62.9) than overall (67.0) in 2022-23.
- The Cougars are putting up more points at home (69.2 per game) than on the road (64.9).
- In 2022-23 Charleston (SC) is allowing 16.7 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than away (76.4).
- While the Cougars are averaging 67.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, tallying 64.4 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.