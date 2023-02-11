Saturday's contest at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has the Wofford Terriers (16-7) squaring off against the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-16) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-49 victory as our model heavily favors Wofford.

The Terriers dropped their last outing 68-64 against UNC Greensboro on Thursday.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 72, Western Carolina 49

Wofford Schedule Analysis

Against the Mercer Bears on January 26, the Terriers captured their best win of the season, a 76-71 road victory.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Wofford is 10-3 (.769%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins

72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 136) on November 30

71-42 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on December 3

88-79 on the road over High Point (No. 218) on November 19

84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on November 16

79-75 on the road over Samford (No. 242) on January 28

Wofford Performance Insights