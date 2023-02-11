How to Watch Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-21, 1-12 Big South) aim to halt a five-game home losing skid when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (19-7, 11-2 Big South) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
Presbyterian Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Hose have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 42.5% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
- In games Presbyterian shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 3-8 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Hose sit at 276th.
- The Blue Hose average 6.6 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Bulldogs give up (69.8).
- Presbyterian has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 69.8 points.
Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison
- Presbyterian is posting 69.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 11.6 more points than it is averaging on the road (57.8).
- The Blue Hose are allowing 65.3 points per game this year at home, which is 6.9 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (72.2).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Presbyterian has performed better in home games this year, averaging 6.3 per game, compared to 5.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it has produced a 30.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 30.9% clip when playing on the road.
Presbyterian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2023
|Radford
|L 67-59
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|2/4/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|L 56-48
|Paul Porter Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ Longwood
|L 66-46
|Willett Hall
|2/11/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|2/15/2023
|High Point
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Campbell
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
