Saturday's contest that pits the Furman Lady Paladins (10-14) against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-13) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 64-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Furman, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 11:30 AM ET on February 11.

The Lady Paladins are coming off of a 66-53 victory over Western Carolina in their most recent game on Thursday.

Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 64, UNC Greensboro 55

Furman Schedule Analysis

On November 11, the Lady Paladins registered their best win of the season, a 67-60 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 312) in our computer rankings.

Furman has seven losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Furman 2022-23 Best Wins

65-64 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on December 7

75-67 at home over Radford (No. 339) on December 18

60-46 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 349) on January 14

66-53 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on February 9

71-51 at home over South Carolina State (No. 353) on January 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Furman Performance Insights