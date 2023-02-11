Saturday's game at Reed Green Coliseum has the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (15-9) taking on the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (11-13) at 1:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 70-63 win for Southern Miss, who are favored by our model.

The Lady Chanticleers' most recent outing was a 65-60 loss to Marshall on Thursday.

Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 70, Coastal Carolina 63

Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Chanticleers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, who are ranked No. 128 in our computer rankings, on December 31 by a score of 68-57, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

79-64 at home over JMU (No. 162) on January 26

65-61 at home over Marshall (No. 165) on January 12

70-67 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on February 4

69-54 at home over Furman (No. 243) on December 11

68-57 on the road over Georgia State (No. 285) on January 19

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights