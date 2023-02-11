How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-9, 7-6 ACC) will be trying to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Clemson Tigers (18-6, 10-3 ACC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 46.1% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.6% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
- Clemson is 15-1 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 338th.
- The Tigers' 73.8 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 72.2 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- Clemson is 16-4 when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison
- Clemson is scoring more points at home (76.7 per game) than away (70.4).
- In 2022-23 the Tigers are giving up 5.4 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than on the road (70.7).
- Beyond the arc, Clemson sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (8.4), and makes a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (39.1%) too.
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Florida State
|W 82-81
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/31/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 62-54
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/4/2023
|Miami
|L 78-74
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|2/15/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.