Thursday's contest between the Wofford Terriers (16-6) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-13) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-53 and heavily favors Wofford to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Terriers earned a 69-66 victory against Furman.

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Wofford 66, UNC Greensboro 53

Wofford Schedule Analysis

  • When the Terriers beat the Mercer Bears, who are ranked No. 104 in our computer rankings, on January 26 by a score of 76-71, it was their best win of the season thus far.
  • Wofford has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (10).

Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 136) on November 30
  • 71-42 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on December 3
  • 88-79 on the road over High Point (No. 218) on November 19
  • 84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on November 16
  • 79-75 on the road over Samford (No. 242) on January 28

Wofford Performance Insights

  • The Terriers average 70.1 points per game (96th in college basketball) while allowing 65 per contest (203rd in college basketball). They have a +112 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.
  • On offense, Wofford is putting up 66.1 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (70.1 points per game) is 4 PPG higher.
  • The Terriers are putting up 72.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 68.5 points per contest.
  • Wofford surrenders 55.1 points per game at home this year, compared to 71.9 in road games.
  • The Terriers' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 66 points a contest compared to the 70.1 they've averaged this season.

