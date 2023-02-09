The South Carolina Gamecocks (23-0) will look to extend a 23-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Auburn Tigers (13-9) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Carolina vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

  • The Gamecocks put up 17.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tigers allow (65).
  • South Carolina has a 20-0 record when giving up fewer than 69 points.
  • South Carolina has put together a 20-0 record in games it scores more than 65 points.
  • The Tigers put up 69 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 48.3 the Gamecocks give up.
  • When Auburn totals more than 48.3 points, it is 13-7.
  • Auburn's record is 13-5 when it allows fewer than 82.2 points.
  • This year the Tigers are shooting 35.9% from the field, 6% higher than the Gamecocks give up.
  • The Gamecocks shoot 46.7% from the field, 7.9% lower than the Tigers concede.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 @ Alabama W 65-52 Foster Auditorium
2/2/2023 Kentucky W 87-69 Colonial Life Arena
2/5/2023 @ UConn W 81-77 XL Center
2/9/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
2/12/2023 LSU - Colonial Life Arena
2/16/2023 Florida - Colonial Life Arena

