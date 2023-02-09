South Carolina vs. Auburn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (23-0) and the Auburn Tigers (13-9) matching up at Neville Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-48 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Gamecocks won their most recent matchup 81-77 against UConn on Sunday.
South Carolina vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
South Carolina vs. Auburn Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 77, Auburn 48
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- On November 20, the Gamecocks claimed their signature win of the season, a 76-71 victory over the Stanford Cardinal, who are a top 50 team (No. 2), according to our computer rankings.
- The Gamecocks have nine wins over Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 4) on February 5
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 10) on November 11
- 62-44 over South Dakota State (No. 21) on December 15
- 68-51 on the road over Georgia (No. 31) on January 2
- 95-66 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 12
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 33.9 points per game, with a +779 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.2 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and give up 48.3 per outing (first in college basketball).
- In conference play, South Carolina is averaging fewer points (81.2 per game) than it is overall (82.2) in 2022-23.
- The Gamecocks average 87.1 points per game at home, and 78.4 on the road.
- At home South Carolina is giving up 44.1 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than it is away (53.9).
- The Gamecocks have fared worse offensively over their past 10 games, posting 81.7 points per contest, 0.5 fewer points their than season average of 82.2.
