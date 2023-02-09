Thursday's game features the Furman Lady Paladins (9-14) and the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-15) matching up at Timmons Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-51 win for heavily favored Furman according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Lady Paladins head into this contest after a 69-66 loss to Wofford on Saturday.

Furman vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Furman vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 69, Western Carolina 51

Furman Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Lady Paladins beat the Presbyterian Blue Hose on the road on November 11 by a score of 67-60.

Furman has seven losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Furman 2022-23 Best Wins

65-64 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on December 7

75-67 at home over Radford (No. 339) on December 18

60-46 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 349) on January 14

71-51 at home over South Carolina State (No. 353) on January 1

71-58 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Furman Performance Insights