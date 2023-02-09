How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) aim to end a five-game losing streak when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (19-6, 8-4 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at HTC Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Coastal Carolina Stats Insights
- The Chanticleers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 41.5% the Thundering Herd's opponents have shot this season.
- Coastal Carolina has compiled a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.5% from the field.
- The Thundering Herd are the rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers rank 49th.
- The Chanticleers' 73.8 points per game are just four more points than the 69.8 the Thundering Herd give up.
- Coastal Carolina is 8-10 when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.
Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Coastal Carolina averages 79.2 points per game. Away, it averages 68.3.
- In 2022-23 the Chanticleers are conceding 14 fewer points per game at home (64.9) than on the road (78.9).
- Coastal Carolina makes more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (27.7%).
Coastal Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Old Dominion
|L 60-59
|HTC Center
|2/2/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|L 83-70
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|2/4/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|L 73-57
|First National Bank Arena
|2/9/2023
|Marshall
|-
|HTC Center
|2/11/2023
|James Madison
|-
|HTC Center
|2/16/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|HTC Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.