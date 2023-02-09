The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) aim to end a five-game losing streak when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (19-6, 8-4 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at HTC Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 41.5% the Thundering Herd's opponents have shot this season.

Coastal Carolina has compiled a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.5% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers rank 49th.

The Chanticleers' 73.8 points per game are just four more points than the 69.8 the Thundering Herd give up.

Coastal Carolina is 8-10 when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison

At home, Coastal Carolina averages 79.2 points per game. Away, it averages 68.3.

In 2022-23 the Chanticleers are conceding 14 fewer points per game at home (64.9) than on the road (78.9).

Coastal Carolina makes more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (27.7%).

Coastal Carolina Schedule