Jackson Paveletzke and Vonterius Woolbright are two players to watch on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Wofford Terriers (13-12, 5-7 SoCon) play the Western Carolina Catamounts (13-12, 6-6 SoCon) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Wofford vs. Western Carolina

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium Location: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wofford's Last Game

In its most recent game, Wofford lost to the Furman on Saturday, 80-67. B.J. Mack scored a team-high 17 points (and chipped in three assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM B.J. Mack 17 8 3 0 0 3 Jackson Paveletzke 14 2 5 0 0 2 Amarri Tice 11 3 0 0 1 0

Wofford Players to Watch

Mack leads the Terriers with 15.4 points per contest and 5.1 rebounds, while also posting 1.5 assists.

Paveletzke is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.8), and also posts 14.5 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Messiah Jones is averaging 9 points, 1.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Corey Tripp averages 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyler Filewich averages 6.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 65.5% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)