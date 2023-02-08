Tajion Jones and Kelton Talford are two players to watch on Wednesday at 6:30 PM ET, when the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (18-7, 10-2 Big South) go head to head with the Winthrop Eagles (11-14, 6-6 Big South) at Kimmel Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Kimmel Arena

Kimmel Arena Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Winthrop's Last Game

Winthrop lost its most recent game to the Radford, 69-66, on Saturday. Cory Hightower starred with 22 points, plus six boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cory Hightower 22 6 1 1 0 4 Kelton Talford 12 10 1 1 1 0 Toneari Lane 11 4 1 0 0 1

Winthrop Players to Watch

Talford is the Eagles' top scorer (15.5 points per game) and rebounder (8.0), and contributes 0.7 assists.

Hightower is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Kasen Harrison is No. 1 on the Eagles in assists (3.6 per game), and produces 10.4 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Sin'Cere McMahon gets the Eagles 12.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Toneari Lane gets the Eagles 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)