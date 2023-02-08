McKenzie Arena is where the Chattanooga Mocs (12-13, 4-8 SoCon) and Citadel Bulldogs (9-16, 4-8 SoCon) will square off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Jake Stephens and Austin Ash are players to watch for the Mocs and Bulldogs, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Citadel vs. Chattanooga

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: McKenzie Arena

McKenzie Arena Location: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Citadel's Last Game

Citadel dropped its previous game to the UNC Greensboro, 79-59, on Saturday. David Maynard was its leading scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM David Maynard 19 1 2 1 0 5 Austin Ash 12 0 1 1 0 2 Elijah Morgan 10 3 2 1 0 2

Citadel Players to Watch

Stephen Clark paces the Bulldogs in scoring (17.0 points per game), rebounding (6.6) and assists (3.0), shooting 50.9% from the field. He also produces 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Ash gets the Bulldogs 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Elijah Morgan gives the Bulldogs 7.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Madison Durr gives the Bulldogs 7.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Maynard is posting 4.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)