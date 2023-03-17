Oddsmakers expect strong results from the Furman Paladins (28-7), listing them with the 47th-best odds among all college basketball teams and the top odds among SoCon teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +30000 on the moneyline.

The Paladins play the San Diego State Aztecs, starting at 12:10 PM ET on Saturday, March 18 in the Second Round. In this contest, San Diego State is favored by 5.5 points. Oddsmakers have set the point total at 137.5.

Furman NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +30000 47th Bet $100 to win $30000 Pre-Tournament +50000 49th Bet $100 to win $50000

Furman Team Stats

Furman averages 81.7 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 71.1 per outing (211th in college basketball). It has a +371 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Furman is 23-5 when playing as favorites, with two victories (2-2) when listed as the underdog.

The Paladins are unbeaten in one-possession games (1-0) and games decided by six points or fewer (1-0).

As three-point (or fewer) favorites this season, Furman has posted a perfect 2-0 record. They are 21-5 when favored by more than three points.

Furman Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-2 | Q2 Record: 2-0 | Q3 Record: 8-3 | Q4 Record: 14-2

1-2 | 2-0 | 8-3 | 14-2 Furman has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (eight).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Furman is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Furman Players

Mike Bothwell leads the Paladins in scoring, putting up 17.8 points per game.

Jalen Slawson paces Furman with 7.2 rebounds a game, and JP Pegues leads the team with 4.0 assists per contest.

Pegues connects on 1.9 threes per game to lead the Paladins.

Slawson records 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, both team-high averages.

