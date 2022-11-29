Steve Padgett’s Honda of Lake Murray is Proud to Support the 75th Anniversary Toys for Tots!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Toys for Tots and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Toys for Tots, visit https://www.toysfortots.org/

2022 marks the 14th annual year of Honda Dealers of the Carolinas supporting the Toys for Tots toy drive, as well as the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots! Steve Padgett’s Honda of Lake Murray is proud to pledge their support this holiday season. This also marks the dealership’s 3rd year as a sponsor for this worthwhile endeavor.

This year, the goal of Steve Padgett’s Honda is to Pack a Ridgeline at the dealership. Help fill the bed of the Ridgeline on the showroom floor with toys for Toys for Tots! The toys that are contributed and all donations will stay within our community.

Every child deserves a little Christmas! If you would like to participate please donate to Toys for Tots at toysfortots.org.