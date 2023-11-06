The Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater Presents: Snowball Festival 2023!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Town of Lexington and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Town of Lexington, visit https://icehouseamphitheater.com.

Mark your calendar for this year’s Lexington Snowball Festival at the Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater! Festivities will be held from November 30th - December 3rd, 2023.

It’s fun for the whole family! Events and festivities include a snowball craft fair, carol lighting for the town of Lexington’s Christmas tree, Christmas movies, a snowball carnival with rides, a s’mores station, face painting, a balloon artist, and letters to Santa.

The Snowball Festival concludes with the Lexington Snowball Christmas Parade, taking place from 3-5 PM on Main Street in Lexington, SC.

For more information visit icehouseamphitheater.com.