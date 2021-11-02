Come out to the town of Lexington’s Snowball Festival 2021

Mark your calendar for this years Lexington Snowball Festival at the Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater December 2nd through December 5th, 2021.

Fun for the whole family! Events and festivities include snowball craft fair, carol lighting for the town of Lexington’s Christmas tree, Christmas movies, snowball carnival with rides, s’mores station, face painting, balloon artist and letters to Santa.

The Snowball Festival concludes with the Lexington Snowball Christmas Parade, 3-5p on Main Street, Lexington, SC.

