Victims of Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Should Seek Legal Representation Following President Biden’s Signature on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act

Sponsored - President Biden recently signed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, allowing military personnel and their families who suffered injuries or death from exposure to the water at Camp Lejeune to bring a new claim for compensation.

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act has the potential to change the lives of hundreds of thousands of veterans and their family members who are victims of one the worst water contamination cases in American history.

The United States government acknowledges that from 1953 to 1987, nearly one million veterans and civilians were potentially exposed to dangerous chemicals in the drinking water at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. In some areas, levels were approximately 400 times greater than what safety standards allowed.

The Stanley Law Group may be able to help if you or a loved one was harmed by contaminated water at Camp Lejeune marine base while residing there from 1953 to 1987. Service men and women, family members, government workers, government contractors and even nearby residents may be eligible to file a claim for monetary compensation from the United States government.

The following types of cancer may have been caused by people who consumed, drank and/or bathed in the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune:

Kidney cancer

Liver cancer

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Adult leukemia

Multiple myeloma

Parkinson’s disease

Aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes

Breast cancer

Bladder cancer

Oral cancer

Tongue cancer

Tonsil cancer

Other diseases

If you were exposed to contaminated toxic water at Camp Lejeune before 1987, you may benefit from speaking with a lawyer regarding your rights. Contact The Stanley Law Group at (803) 799-4700 or request a no-cost claim review here.