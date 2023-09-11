The Stanley Law Group Wins $3 Million Truck Accident Settlement

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Stanley Law Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Stanley Law Group, visit https://www.thestanleylawgroup.com.

M. James was a hard-working single mother who had a long-standing career that she was extremely proud of and passionate about. Not only did she work hard to help support her son over the years, but she recently became a grandmother and took great pride in her new role as grandma. M. James was lively, youthful and an active member in her church and community until that was role was suddenly altered and taken away.

On August 12, 2019, as M. James was heading to work, a commercial vehicle attempted to make an improper U-turn and suddenly struck her vehicle causing significant damage to M. James’s vehicle and her person.

As a result of the commercial truck accident, M. James sustained serious and significant bodily injury, including injuries to her head, neck, right shoulder, abdomen, low back, left hip, and both legs. Immediately following the collision, M. James was transported by ambulance to the emergency room and was diagnosed with a concussion, abdominal hematoma and various other serious medical conditions.

M. James was never the same after the wreck as the wreck completely changed her life. She underwent months of therapy and multiple surgical procedures which caused her to be out of work for months at a time and ultimately led to her early retirement.

Mark B. Stanley of The Stanley Law Group took a hard stance against the driver and the corporation in the handling of this case. After four (4) years of fighting for justice, Mark B. Stanley won a $3 million settlement for M. James.

“Prior to her involvement in this collision, M. James had no intention of retiring from her job. However, due to the negligence of the commercial truck driver and the injuries M. James sustained from the wreck, she was left with no choice. This could happen to anybody. Accidents happen when we least expect them and can threaten your health and livelihood. This is why having a strong legal team is so important,” says Mark B. Stanley of The Stanley Law Group.

About The Stanley Law Group

The Stanley Law Group was established over 30 years ago and is comprised of a group of attorneys who have more than 80 years of combined legal experience along with a staff that prides themselves on being honest, aggressive, competent, and dependable. With a proven track record of success, The Stanley Law Group handles catastrophic injury cases, including injuries resulting from auto accidents, tractor trailer accidents, slip and falls, medical malpractice, wrongful death, toxic torts, and product liability.