The Stanley Law Group Wins Auto Accident Case for $1.3 Million

Sponsored - The injured plaintiff in this case was a young woman who was driving her vehicle in Charleston County when the at-fault driver failed to stop and suddenly struck the rear of her vehicle. As a result of the car accident, and at the tender age of 38 years old, the injured plaintiff was diagnosed with a severe spinal cord injury that resulted in invasive medical treatment.

Notwithstanding the obstacles and hurdles presented throughout the litigation of the case, attorney Mark B. Stanley of The Stanley Law Group successfully obtained an out of court settlement of $1.3 million.

“Catastrophic accidents are not only life threatening, but they are also life altering. These types of accidents typically impact an individual’s health, livelihood, and future earnings. It is our job to ensure that our clients receive the proper medical attention they need and to assess how an accident may impact their financial future. At The Stanley Law Group, our team has the knowledge, experience, and the resources to successfully fight big insurance companies and to obtain the compensation that an injured person is entitled to,” says Mark B. Stanley.

About The Stanley Law Group

The Stanley Law Group was established over 30 years ago and is comprised of a group of attorneys who have more than 100 years of combined legal experience along with a staff that prides themselves on being honest, aggressive, competent, and dependable. With a proven track record of success, The Stanley Law Group handles catastrophic injury cases, including injuries resulting from auto accidents, tractor trailer accidents, slip and falls, medical malpractice, and wrongful death.

If you or a loved one is involved in an accident at no fault of your own, do not hesitate to contact the injury law professionals at The Stanley Law Group by visiting www.thestanleylawgroup.com or calling 803-799-4700 for a free case evaluation.