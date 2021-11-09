The Stanley Law Group Partners with Toliver’s Mane Event to Give Away 200 Thanksgiving Turkeys

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Stanley Law Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Stanley Law Group, visit www.thestanleylawgroup.com.

The Stanley Law Group aims to help marginalized communities that have been impacted by COVID-19 with a drive-thru turkey giveaway.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina, October 19, 2021 – The Stanley Law Group announces it will donate 200 frozen turkeys, alongside Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop, to families in Richland County, South Carolina in time for Thanksgiving. This donation is a part of The Stanley Law Group’s ongoing mission to help build stronger communities.

As a part of this effort, The Stanley Law Group is organizing a drive-thru Turkey Giveaway at Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop located at 6102 N. Main St. Columbia, SC 29201 on November 17th at 12:00PM. COVID -19 precautions will be taken. Masks will be required, and all attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles unless they do not have a vehicle.

Giving away turkeys is especially important for Richland County’s most vulnerable residents after two years of devastating losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Feeding America, a non-profit national network of food banks, 1 in 8 people may experience food insecurity in 2021. Many people who have been most impacted by the pandemic were at risk of food insecurity before COVID-19 and are facing greater hardship since COVID-19.

“The Stanley Law Group is committed to giving back to the community and helping its neighbors during times of need,” said Mark B. Stanley, ESQ Co-Owner of The Stanley Law Group. This donation of 200 frozen turkeys is a practical way to assist families in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

About The Stanley Law Group

The Stanley Law Group was established over 30 years ago and is comprised of a group of attorneys who have more than 80 years of combined legal experience along with a staff that prides themselves on being honest, aggressive, competent, and dependable. With a proven track record of success, The Stanley Law Group handles catastrophic injury cases, including injuries resulting from auto accidents, tractor trailer accidents, slip and falls, medical malpractice and wrongful death.