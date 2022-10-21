The Stanley Law Group Makes Inc. Magazine’s List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

Sponsored - The Stanley Law Group made Inc. Magazine’s list of fastest-growing private companies in the nation for the third year in a row. The list was made public on August 16, 2022, and The Stanley Law Group is number 2,453 out of 5,000 companies nation-wide. The Stanley Law Group is the only law firm in Columbia, SC and the only Personal Injury law firm in the state of South Carolina to make this prestigious list.

“I am extremely grateful for the support we have received from our community. I am thankful that people trust that The Stanley Law Group will be there to assist individuals after sustaining a catastrophic injury. We work hard every day to provide the best possible service to achieve optimal outcomes for each client we represent, and this recognition is a testament to that,” says Mark B. Stanley, lawyer and co-owner of The Stanley Law Group.

The Stanley Law Group reported a 236% 3-year growth rate, giving the firm a ranking of 2,453 on the list in 2022. In 2021 The Stanley Law Group ranked 1,773 and in 2020 they ranked 1,710.

About the Inc. 5000 List

In 1982, Inc. introduced the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Since then, this prestigious list of the nation’s most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark. Pandora, 7 Eleven, Toys ‘R’ Us, Zipcar, Zappos.com and numerous other well-known brands have been honored by the Inc. 5000. In 2007, the Inc. 500 list expanded to the Inc. 5000, giving readers a deeper, richer understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and capturing a broader spectrum of success.

About The Stanley Law Group

The Stanley Law Group was established over 30 years ago and is comprised of a group of attorneys who have more than 80 years of combined legal experience along with a staff that prides themselves on being honest, aggressive, competent, and dependable. With a proven track record of success, The Stanley Law Group handles catastrophic injury cases, including injuries resulting from auto accidents, tractor trailer accidents, slip and falls, medical malpractice and wrongful death.

If you or a loved one is involved in an accident at no fault of your own do not hesitate to contact the injury law professionals at The Stanley Law Group by visiting www.thestanleylawgroup.com or calling 803-799-4700 for a free case evaluation.