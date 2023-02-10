People Who Have Developed Cancer or Other Diseases Following Prolonged Use of Hair Relaxers Are Urged to Report It

Chemical relaxers are hair products used by both men and women with curls or coarse hair texture to permanently straighten their hair. The straightening can be done by a licensed cosmetologist, barber shops, and at home with kits available to the public.

Hair relaxer companies such as Dark and Lovely and Just for Me have been marketing to Black women and young girls for decades as a safe way to straighten hair. However, these products have been linked to cancer and other diseases. According to the Journal of National Cancer Institute, recent studies link the use of hair relaxers to uterine cancer and other forms of cancers. These products carry extremely high levels of toxic chemicals and endocrine disruptors. Some hair relaxers were marketed as a product to be safely used on children and were in fact used on children as young as 3 years old.

Hair relaxers are meant to be put on the scalp for 20-30 minutes, creating a scalp burn that breaks the dermal plane and seeps into the bloodstream, brain, and the lymphatic system. These products are typically re-applied within 4-8 weeks after initial application as hair continues to grow. Studies have shown that this use can re-program the hormones in an adolescent girl.

Black consumers make up 14% of the population and are spending 9 times more money on hair care products than other consumer groups. Furthermore, Black women lead the world in hysterectomies; 65.4% of these cases are due to fibroids in comparison to 28.5% of white women. The difference in these percentages are alarming given the historical evidence of disparate treatment of Black women within the healthcare system.

Other complications linked to hair relaxers include:

Uterine tumors

Fibroids

Uterine cancer

Endometriosis

Ovarian cancer

