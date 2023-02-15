Free Psychic Reading Online - Best Free Psychics Sites for Chat, Phone, Video Readings

Finding a free psychic reading site that provides accurate and trusted predictions can be challenging. There are a plethora of free online psychic reading sites to choose from; however, not all psychic sites are created equally. Not every free psychic readings platform is worth it, as some can be scams. This makes it quite difficult for those that do not have any experience with psychics.

Thankfully, this guide can help provide you with the information you need to locate the 6 best free psychic sites for chat, phone and video readings.

Why can you trust us? Because we have the best reviews available regarding these free psychic readings platforms. The reviews we curate are based on extensive experience and research in the field of tarot card and free online psychic reading.

Each review we create is better than those found on other sites, especially since they are more informative. We understand what every psychic reader on these platforms is capable of. It also means that we can provide you with an honest opinion about what services they offer and their abilities.

Best Free Psychic Reading Sites of 2023

1. Kasamba- Best for Free Psychic Love Reading

Kasamba is one of our recommended top free psychic reading websites and has been in business for over two decades. It offers a range of options, including phone readings, chat readings, and email readings, giving users plenty of choices. Hundreds of psychics with glowing reviews are available through Kasamba's platform.

Kasamba offers a wide range of free psychic reading services tailored to meet clients' needs from all walks of life. Aside from the general readings such as relationships and careers, you can also avail specialized readings like cartomancy, occult, and paranormal.

To make it easier for new customers to get accustomed to Kasamba's services, they can enjoy the first 3 minutes with a new psychic for free. This way, customers can check out the compatibility between them and their psychics before deciding if they want to continue with the session or go to another one.

Additionally, many renowned celebrities, private agencies, and government officials have experienced Kasamba's services.

Another benefit of using Kasamba to get a psychic reading is the fact that new clients receive a massive discount (70%) on their first psychic reading. This generous offer allows you to get cheap psychic readings.

There are several reading options, but you must do so without video chat on this platform. All this means is you must choose between the remaining chat options available.

It does take some getting used to; however, considering you have other options to select from, you can always find a way of getting an intimate psychic reading.

Using the Kasamba Platform

Using Kasamba is quite easy. You can schedule a free psychic reading quickly and easily. You first need your email address; once you sign in, you must come up with a unique password and username. Now you can begin to enjoy Kasamba and its offers to new customers.

You should note that Kasamba allows you to register an account using other like Google, Facebook, and Apple. This makes signing up more of a streamlined process. Once done with this process, you can search for psychic readers. Simply select the reading you want and wade through the available options.

For example, if you want career advice, use the available filter to weed through psychics in that particular category. Choose a psychic based on their session price and customer ratings.

As soon as you are done with all of this, you can connect with a psychic by simply heading to their profile page to view their bio. You can review their background and what they have to offer, including the range of free psychic reading options available, their experience, their mode of psychic readings and more.

You can also check for availability, scheduling a reading at a time that is good for you and the psychic. To help you avoid locating unavailable psychics, you can use Kasamba’s filter option to see only the available online psychics.

Reading Services

Career forecasts

Astrology readings

Dream analysis

Fortune telling

Tarot card readings

Breaking up

Divorce

Cheating and affairs

LGBTQ friendly

Marital life

Parents and children

Single and dating

Soulmate connections

Aura readings

Pet psychics

Psychic mediums

Crystal readings

Remote viewing

Rune casting

Pros

New clients get a 15% discount

100% satisfaction guarantee provided to all new clients

New users get their first 3 minutes of a session free

Comes with a well-designed mobile app for on-the-go psychic readings

Been operating for more than 20 years

You can conduct free psychic readings via web or phone

You can make readings via numerous languages

A large collection of specialized online psychics

Cons

Kasamba sets no uniform price, as online psychics are free to relay their own prices

Too many psychic readers online make it difficult to locate the right online psychic

2. Psychic Source - Best Psychics for Free Chat, Phone, or Video Readings

Psychic Source is one of the top-rated online psychic reading platforms for those who want an personalized psychic reading experience. With its video chat option, mobile app and website compatibility, and phone/chat readings, users can find a form of communication that works for them.

On top of this, Psychic Source offers amazing value with their low price of $1 per minute for 30 minutes, with 3 additional minutes thrown in for free. They also have a rewards program where users can accumulate points for each session they use.

All in all, Psychic Source provides an amazing range of free psychic readings that are both affordable and convenient.

The platform is tailored to meet the needs of all users so that everyone can enjoy an authentic psychic reading experience. Psychic Source offers a combination of value and quality that is hard to beat.

With their easy-to-use website, mobile app, and various other communication options, they are sure to provide a wonderful experience for those seeking a psychic reading. Sign up today to get the most out of your free psychic reading session!

If there is one thing Psychic Source does well, it’s the plethora of online psychics available, from tarot card readers and clairvoyants to psychic mediums and dream interpreters. The majority of the psychics on the platform have high ratings from their clients.

Psychic Source has made it easier to narrow your search because there is a lot to search through. You can filter to search between reading style, topic, and divination tools. Unfortunately, there isn’t much information on how the company screens its psychics.

Nevertheless, new clients are given a 100% money-back guarantee which ensures they can get refunds on reading sessions that don’t go as planned.

Using the Psychic Source Platform

Psychic Source makes using its platform easy. In just a few minutes, you can set up a psychic reading. All you need is your email address; once you sign in, come up with a password and unique username. Once you are done with this step, you can now enjoy Psychic Source and the new offers it provides to new customers, such as $1 per minute readings.

You should note that Psychic Source allows you to register an account using Google, Facebook, and Apple. This makes signing up for the platform a streamlined process. Once you are signed up to Psychic Source, you can find a psychic online. Select the reading you want.

For example, if you want career advice, you can weed through the available online psychics using that category. You can select a psychic based on their session price and customer ratings.

As soon as you are done with all of this, you can connect with a psychic by simply heading to their profile page to view their bio. You can find more info on each psychic, ranging from the psychic reading services offered, their experience, their mode of psychic readings and more.

You can also check for availability, scheduling a reading at a time that is good for you and the psychic. To help you avoid locating unavailable psychics, you can use Psychic Source’s filter option, which lets you see only the available online psychics.

Reading Services

Career psychics

Psychic mediums

Pet psychics

Love psychics

Intuitive psychics

Clairvoyants

Clairsentients

Clairaudients

Pros

Psychic Source offers a wide selection of psychic advisors with varying specializations, such as love and relationships, career and finance, and spiritual growth.

The site has been in business for over 25 years and has a reputation for providing accurate and reliable readings.

for providing accurate and reliable readings. Psychic Source has a satisfaction guarantee, which means that if you are not satisfied with your reading, you can get a refund or a free reading from a different psychic.

or a free reading from a different psychic. The site offers a variety of pricing options, including package deals and per-minute rates, which makes it accessible to people with different budgets.

Cons

The cost of readings on Psychic Source can be higher than on other psychic websites, which may not be affordable for some clients.

Although Psychic Source has a satisfaction guarantee , getting a refund or a free reading may be difficult if the client is unsatisfied with the service.

, getting a refund or a free reading may be difficult if the client is unsatisfied with the service. Some clients may find that selecting a psychic advisor on Psychic Source can be overwhelming, as there are many psychics to choose from.

3. California Psychics - Strictest Online Psychic Screening Process

California Psychics have an exhaustive psychic screening process. This ensures that its online psychics are world-class and highly rated. Considering the strict screening process, it’s difficult to find top-rated psychics on other sites. According to California psychics, just 2% of psychic applicants scaled through its process.

This shows the integrity and legitimacy of the brand. Users can get free psychic reading services from money, success, love, lifepath, pets, and dead loved ones.

Certain psychics on sale also offer niche psychic services like tarot card readings, clairvoyance, and mediums. The online psychics at California psychics are professional and knowledgeable. Detailing the reading and the client's specific needs. This attention to detail can result in a more satisfying psychic session online.

Apart from the extremely wonderful features found on the website, New users are greeted with an introductory offer that lets them get a session at $1.00 per minute. It’s important to note that this is available only to new users. It should also note that the $1.00 per minute rate doesn’t apply to just any online psychic. Certain online psychics at the site use an introductory rate of $4 per minute.

Wireless fees are slightly higher than the new customer fee. California psychics makes up for it by providing highly qualified psychics to select from. Furthermore, it isn’t every site that provides you with a top-rated reading from an experienced psychic for just $4 per minute.

California psychics provide a rewards program called Karma Rewards to sweeten the deal. It rewards you points for every reading on the site. These points can then be used for later psychic readings.

Using the California Psychics Platform

Using California Psychics is a swift and straightforward process. After signing in, you need to supply your email address and create your username and password. Now you can start taking advantage of the special offers for new customers.

You can also register using Google, Facebook or Apple; this way, registering with California Psychics becomes easy. Afterward, look for a suitable online psychic on the platform – you must select the reading you require. And that's it! Enjoy your psychic readings!

For example, if you are interested in career advice, you can filter the available online psychics using that category. You can select a psychic from the list based on their session price and customer ratings.

Once everything is in place, you can easily find the right psychic by heading to the profile. Here you will be able to view the bio of the psychics and learn more about them, such as the range of services they offer, their experience and their preferred mode of reading.

You will also be able to check availability and book a session at a convenient time that suits you and the psychic. California Psychics has an additional filter option, so it is simple to locate only those currently available online psychics. With this feature, finding the perfect match for your needs is made even easier!

Reading Services

Career Advice Psychics

Love Psychics

Life Path Psychics

Pet Psychics

Clairvoyant Psychics

Tarot Card Psychics

Pros

California Psychics offers a wide selection of psychic advisors with varying specializations, such as love and relationships, career and finance, and spiritual growth.

In business for over 20 years and has a reputation for providing accurate and reliable readings.

The site has a user-friendly interface and easy to navigate website, making it simple for clients to find and connect with a psychic advisor.

and easy to navigate website, making it simple for clients to find and connect with a psychic advisor. The site offers various psychic services such as tarot readings, astrology, and mediumship.

The site offers a safe and secure platform for clients to receive readings.

California Psychics has a strict screening process for psychics, which ensures that only the most talented and experienced psychics are on the site.

Cons

Although California Psychics has a satisfaction guarantee, getting a refund or a free reading may be difficult if the client is unsatisfied with the service.

Some clients may find that the process of selecting a psychic advisor on California Psychics can be overwhelming, as there are many psychics to choose from.

4. Purple Garden - Get Free Minutes with Real Psychics

Purple Garden is known for providing psychic readings while on the fly. This is possible thanks to its mobile application. The mobile application provides a great experience as you can get a psychic reading through a call, chat, or video.

Purple Garden also provides affordably priced psychic readings to clients on its platform. It offers new clients $10 worth of free credit on their first deposit to buttress this. Furthermore, new users can also expect to pay just $1 per minute for their psychic readings. This is a low session fee that not every site offers.

Purple Garden is the perfect place to get legitimate psychic readings at an affordable price. They offer an introductory offer that includes a free 10-minute reading and a 5% cash back on purchases, making it worthwhile.

Furthermore, hundreds of reviews praise their psychics for their performance and authenticity. Unfortunately, Purple Garden does not have a policy of refunding customers for readings they were not fully satisfied with, so be sure to take advantage of their free 10-minute reading beforehand.

Overall, Purple Garden is an excellent resource for those seeking answers and advice from professionals in the field. It offers a great introductory offer and cashback options that make it attractive with minimal investment. You can also rest assured that their psychics are legitimate and offer quality readings. Get your psychic reading today and see what the future holds!

Using the Purple Garden Platform

Purple Garden makes it easy when it is time to put your psychic reading session on the books. You really just need an email address; once you sign up, you'll be able to create a username and password. New customers are eligible for the $10 matching bonus, as well. You can even register with an existing account from Google, Facebook or Apple to simplify the registration process.

Once signed up, find an online psychic on the platform by selecting which type of reading you're looking for. Purple Garden will give you all the details to make your choice quick and convenient. Enjoy!

If you are interested in career advice, you can filter the available online psychics using that category. You can select a psychic from the list according to session price and customer ratings.

When you are looking for a psychic, Purple Garden makes your search easy and convenient. On the website, you can find all kinds of psychics ranging from tarot readers to astrologers.

All you have to do is go to their profile page and view their bio for more information about them, such as the types of readings they offer, their experience and preferred methods. You will also be able to see if they are available at that time and book an appointment that suits both parties.

To make searching easier, Purple Garden has a filter option that lets you only see the online psychics who are currently available. That way, you won't waste time contacting someone who isn't available!

Reading Services

Dream analysis

Angel insights

Horoscopes and astrology

Oracle guidance

Palm readings

Psychic readings

Tarot readings

Pros

Purple Garden offers affordable psychic readings at $1 per minute

The site offers a wide selection of psychic advisors with varying specializations.

The site offers a user-friendly interface and easy-to-navigate website, making it simple for clients to find and connect with a psychic advisor

The site offers various psychic services such as tarot readings, astrology, and mediumship

Cons

Purplegarden.com may have a limited selection of psychic advisors compared to other sites

The site may not offer any satisfaction guarantee or refund policy for unsatisfied clients

The psychic advisors on Purplegarden.com may not have been screened or vetted, which could lead to inconsistent readings

5. Mysticsense - Vast Array of Psychic Readers (Free Minutes + Deals)

MysticSense can be referred to as one of the best free psychic reading websites out there. Its website lets you filter psychics by specialty, tools used, reading style, and availability. Unlike other sites that seem to collect every available online psychic, MysticSense takes a different approach by providing a plethora of reading services without making you feel overwhelmed.

You get chat and phone psychic readings from the top online psychics at MysticSense and video readings, as a large percentage of them offer the service. Mysticsense is a wonderful option for individuals who want a more intimate free psychic reading.

A unique feature found on this site is its blog, which offers daily horoscopes and psychic topics. Overall, this platform is a great psychic reading site as it operates in a trustworthy manner.

You can get free psychic readings from a vast array of psychic readers. It doesn’t hurt that the rates for sessions are affordable, and most of the psychics come highly rated.

Using the MysticSense Platform

Using Mysticsense is as easy as they come. You can schedule a free psychic reading in only a couple of minutes. The first thing you need is your email address; once you sign in, you can create your username and password. Once you are done with this step, you can now enjoy Mysticsense and the new offers that it provides to new customers.

You should note that Mysticsense allows you to register an account using other accounts such as Google, Facebook, and Apple. This makes signing up for the platform a streamlined process. Once you are signed up to Mysticsense, you can locate an online psychic on the platform. To do this, you will have to select the type of psychic reading you are interested in.

When looking for advice on your career, filter the available online psychics using that category. You can select a psychic from the list according to session price and customer ratings.

As soon as you are done with all of this, you can connect with a psychic by simply heading to their profile page to view their bio. You can learn more about them, ranging from the free psychic readings options they offer, their experience, their mode of psychic readings and more. You can also check for availability, scheduling a reading at a time that suits you and the psychic.

To help you avoid locating unavailable psychics, you can use Mysticsense’s filter option to see only the available online psychics.

MysticSense Readings

LGBTQ Relationships

Grief Counsellor

Toxic Relationships

Affairs and Cheating Hearts

Pros

5 minutes free psychic reading session to test out psychics

Various communication options are available

Responsive customer support

Free horoscope curated by the best Mysticsense astrologers

Cons

Mysticsense doesn’t have the largest collection of online psychics

Refund policy is confusing

It can be difficult to find a Mysticsense promo code

6. Keen - Handpicked, Verified Advisors (*Free Psychic Minutes)

Keen Psychics ranks as one of the best psychic reading websites in the world. It has a plethora of experienced, talented psychics that empower people's lives by helping them find their life’s purpose. Keen’s psychic readers are known for giving their audience a wide range of reading services, including dream interpretations, astrology readings, career forecasts, tarot card readings, and fortune telling.

Every online psychic has their own expertise, which enables them to provide psychic readings to clients. Keen Psychics has a wide array of services, from complete weekly packages to free readings. This ensures clients can always select the package that matches their financial situation.

For those concerned about remaining private, Keen Psychics offers you the opportunity to keep your information private and remain anonymous. Keen is also known for providing excellent customer service with a client-centric approach that has pleased millions of customers. If for any reason, clients are satisfied with the service, there is a customer service team that can fix the issue at no charge.

Keen Psychics is known to have a couple of advantages over other sites. One major one is its focus on privacy, ensuring clients can get spiritual guidance from trusted and proven online psychics without fear of divulging personal information.

Reading Services

Love and relationship

Career

Life

Pros

Large network of more than 1,700 online psychics with different experiences and backgrounds

The website is easy to navigate thanks to its intuitive design

You can get a 10-minute psychic reading for just $1.99

Each reading is confidential and anonymous

Cons

There is no video chat option for a psychic reading

You also do not get the option to text your psychic advisor

Psychic reading rates can vary wildly from $2 to as high as $50 per minute, depending on the psychic reader

Using the Keen Psychics Platform

Using Keen is an incredibly easy process. Setting up a psychic reading takes only minutes - simply provide your email address to get started. You can even sign in using one of your existing accounts like Google, Facebook, or Apple for a smoother experience.

Once you have registered with Keen, it's time to select the type of psychic reading that best meets your needs. Looking for career advice? Filter the available psychics by category for more precise results. Compare customer ratings and session prices to pick the ideal reader for you. Getting help with life issues has never been faster or easier with accurate psychic readings.

Once you have finished researching, you can connect with a psychic by visiting their profile page. Here, you'll find detailed information about them, including the type of readings they offer, their experience level, and how they perform readings.

Additionally, you can check for availability and schedule an appointment at a time that works for you and the psychic. With just a few simple steps, you can access the advice and guidance of a professional psychic.

General Information

Online psychic websites offer a convenient and accessible way for individuals to connect with psychic practitioners for readings and guidance. These sites typically offer various psychic services such as tarot readings, astrology, and mediumship. They also provide a selection of psychic advisors specializing in specific areas such as love and relationships, career and finance, and spiritual growth.

However, customers need to approach free psychic reading sites with caution. The psychic industry is not regulated, so there is no way to verify the qualifications and abilities of the psychics on these psychic reading sites. Therefore, customers need to research and read previous customer reviews before choosing a psychic advisor.

Customers should also be aware of pricing and billing practices on online psychic websites. Some may offer a free trial or introductory rate but automatically charge customers for additional services. It's important to read the terms and conditions and understand the pricing structure before requesting a reading.

Privacy and security are important factors when using online psychic websites. Customers should ensure the website is secure and read the privacy policy before providing any personal information.

It's also important for customers to have realistic expectations regarding free psychic readings. While some psychics may have genuine abilities and provide accurate readings, others may not.

Additionally, some psychics may use cold reading techniques to make educated guesses about their clients. It's essential to approach free psychic readings with a healthy dose of skepticism and not make any major life decisions based solely on what a psychic tells you.

In conclusion, free psychic reading sites can be a convenient and accessible way for individuals to connect with psychic practitioners for readings and guidance. However, customers need to research, be aware of pricing and billing practices, consider privacy and security, and approach readings with realistic expectations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the role of an online psychic?

Psychic readings can guide love, relationships, career, health, and life. The online psychic community is rapidly expanding as more people turn to the internet for help with their spiritual and personal issues.

Online psychics have a range of abilities that they use to gain insight into their clients' lives. They may combine tarot readings, astrological analysis, palmistry readings, intuitive readings and more to provide their clients with an in-depth understanding of the situation they are facing.

Online psychics may specialize in certain areas such as love, relationships, or career. They can also be generalists who offer a variety of readings for different issues. It’s important to research the best online psychic reading websites if you are considering to ensure they have the right qualifications and experience.

Online psychics can be a great way to get fast, accurate guidance without leaving home. They can also be more affordable than in-person readings and may offer discounts for multiple readings or repeat customers.

How accurate are free psychic readings?

Some wonder if online free psychic readings are as accurate as those you could get in person. The accuracy of complimentary psychic readings may be debatable. Although some psychics are believed to possess true capabilities and offer precise divinations and forecasts, others might not have the same ability level. It is essential to consider free psychic readings with a critical eye and not make life-altering decisions solely based on what a psychic informs you.

Is there anything I need to do to prepare for an online psychic reading?

Before your psychic reading, think about what you want to know. Think about those areas in your life that you are most concerned about, whether it is relationships, your career, friendships, family problems, or something else. Then, list those concerns to receive better psychic advice during your reading session. Finally, be sure to ask specific questions instead of open-ended ones.

Is my online psychic reading going to remain confidential?

The privacy of free psychic readings may differ depending on the psychic and the platform. To ensure that your information remains confidential, it is essential to read through and understand the terms and conditions as well as the privacy policy of the website before obtaining a reading.

This will help protect you against any unexpected issues that may arise during or after your session. Additionally, it's important to choose a website with clear and secure protocols that ensure the safety of your data. By doing so, you'll be able to relax and enjoy the session, knowing that your conversation is confidential.