5 Things to Do Every Day to Avoid Back Pain

If you’re prone to back pain, it’s a good idea to be proactive about the lifestyle choices you make every day. At the Southeastern Spine Institute, experienced specialists in spinal medicine help you understand how to avoid back pain and take the best possible care of your back.

Back pain is one of the most common reasons people go to the doctor or miss work. Back pain flare-ups can make your life miserable. While there are some causes of back pain that you may not be able to control, there are several things you can do that go a long way toward helping you avoid back pain.

What Can I Easily Do Every Day to Avoid Back Pain?

Healthy habits make a big difference in reducing the amount of back pain you experience and they help prevent back-related injuries too. If you’ve had back issues in the past, you need to be extra careful. If you’re getting older and want to reduce your risks, there are things to do. If you enjoy taking a preventive role in your own healthcare, remember important things to do every day to avoid back pain, such as:

Getting active. A sedentary lifestyle increases the chances of experiencing acute injuries or pain from routine activities. If you haven’t been active recently, start with small goals such as taking a short walk each day.

Stretching and strengthening. Daily stretching and strengthening exercises for your back and supporting muscles promote spinal health and reduce the amount of back pain you experience. Muscles that are flexible and strong are less prone to injury.

Practicing good posture. Pay attention to how you’re sitting and standing throughout the day. Avoid slouching. When sitting, choose a chair that supports your lower back. If you work at a computer all day, make sure the screen and keyboard are positioned properly.

Lifting correctly. Tighten your core muscles, bend your knees and use your leg muscles to lift heavy objects. Avoid twisting your back muscles while lifting and hold the object being lifted close to your body.

Changing your position often. If you have a job that requires you to sit most of the day, get up frequently and stand periodically if possible. If you do a lot of driving, take frequent breaks. Alternate physically demanding activities with those that aren’t as demanding.

Working toward good overall health helps keep your back healthy too. Try to maintain a healthy weight and focus on including plenty of fruits and vegetables, lean meats and whole grains in your diet. Drink plenty of water and make sure you’re getting enough sleep. Minimize alcohol intake, and if you smoke, talk to your doctor about quitting.

What if I Still Have Back Pain?

Even if you’re proactive about your health, you can’t always avoid all back pain, and back injuries may still happen to you. Minor injuries may heal with rest, over-the-counter pain pills and alternating ice and heat, but some back problems require the help of medical professionals.

If you’re concerned about back pain, consult the experts at the Southeastern Spinal Institute. The staff is highly trained in back care and uses the least invasive treatment options whenever possible. Get in touch today for an evaluation or to answer any questions you may have on keeping your back healthy.

