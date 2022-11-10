6 Strategies for Dealing with Back Pain

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Southeastern Spine Institute and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Southeastern Spine Institute, visit https://southeasternspine.com/

Why Is Back Pain a Big Issue?

In most cases, back pain is a disruptive condition that millions of people experience each year. The most common type of back pain is lower back pain, which, varies from acute to severe. Back pain limits your productivity by restricting your mobility, making it difficult for you to complete tasks such as:

Lifting objects

Crouching

Driving long distances

Exercising

Sleeping through the night

Playing with your kids

To keep it from getting worse, have your back pain treated properly. At the Southeastern Spine Institute, highly-trained spine specialists use the least invasive treatments when dealing with back pain. You may be surprised at how effective today’s minimally invasive procedures are.

What Are the Causes of Back Pain?

Back pain is a broad term, as it encompasses many forms of back-related aches. Different types of pain are caused by various injuries or ailments, depending on your medical history and occupation. For example, back pain may be caused by:

Advanced age

Heavy physical activity

Poor sitting and sleeping postures

Prolonged sitting and standing

Strenuous workouts or gym mishaps

An accident

Underlying medical conditions and poor general health

A lack of vitamins and supplements in your diet

These are some of the most common causes of back pain. Dealing with back pain now helps you limit future back and health issues. And only an expert like your doctor at the Southeastern Spine Institute can identify the actual cause of your pain.

What Strategies Are There for Dealing with Back Pain?

The treatments for back pain depend on the type and intensity of your condition. Some pain requires an adjustment in your posture and habits, while others require physical therapy. More serious cases may even require surgery. Six strategies for dealing with back pain include:

1. Avoid lifting and crouching. If you can avoid unnecessary lifting and crouching, you can prevent any undue pressure on your back. If you can’t avoid it, practice proper lifting techniques by using your legs, not your back.

2. Practice light exercises. Light exercises make your muscles stronger and more flexible to better support your back. These exercises also help release tension in the tissues and ligaments of your spine.

3. Get physical therapy. To learn proper stretches to ease your back pain, consult with a physical therapist. This expert knows how to pinpoint the reason for muscular back pain and how to relieve it through light exercises and stretching techniques.

4. Eat a healthy diet. A healthy diet ensures your body gets the nutrients it needs while keeping your bones and ligaments strong. A healthy diet also ensures you don’t burden your back with excessive weight.

5. Maintain a good posture. Sit upright, rather than reclining. Stand with your shoulders back. When sleeping, lay on your side with a pillow between your knees.

6. Consult a doctor. If your back pain doesn’t improve within a couple weeks, consult a doctor. You may need to undergo some tests so your doctor can reach an accurate diagnosis, but then effective treatment can begin immediately.

The sooner you get your back pain examined, the sooner you can start receiving treatment. If you’re unsure where to begin, visit the specialists at the Southeastern Spine Institute. They use the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies in spinal medicine, so dealing with back pain can be fast and easy.