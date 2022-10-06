Lose Your COVID Weight to Protect Your Back!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Southeastern Spine Institute and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Southeastern Spine Institute , visit https://southeasternspine.com/resources/streaming/.

Like much of the world, you were probably cooped up during the pandemic. Living under a lockdown offered few opportunities to get regular exercise. One of the few pleasures left, besides eating, was likely settling in for a night of Netflix. Now that the lockdown is over and you’re free to do what you choose, you’re ready to lose COVID weight, those extra pounds you put on during the pandemic.

Obesity leads to countless health problems, although back pain may be the one you notice first. The leading cause of disability worldwide, back pain can significantly reduce your quality of life. One of the best ways to protect your back and your health is to lose the weight you put on from COVID.

Why Is Extra Weight Bad for My Back?

Being overweight puts unnecessary stress on your joints, including your spine. While obesity tends to cause back pain more frequently in women than in men, it causes adverse effects in both sexes. Your spine has a natural curve to it, and extra weight around your midsection causes distinct changes that cause back pain, including:

· The weight pushes your pelvis forward.

· It also pushes your spine inward.

· It increases the stress on your back muscles to maintain your posture.

The American Journal of Epidemiology published a study that analyzed the relationship between a higher body mass index (BMI) and lower back pain. The research revealed a high correlation between them for both sexes. Height and the prevalence of osteoporosis are other contributing factors.

What’s the Best Way to Lose COVID Weight?

Losing weight has become a popular pursuit since the pandemic eased. Most people want to get back to their prior form, but weight loss is always easier said than done. It takes discipline and a plan to lose COVID weight.

Weight gain results from a simple formula. If you ingest too many calories while burning too few, you gain weight. Address your caloric intake first. Start by gaining an awareness of your eating habits. Try:

· Keep an accurate count of what you’re eating and when

· Find out how many calories are in your food

· Plug the data into your favorite calorie-tracking phone app

The second part of the formula involves exercise. If you’ve been particularly sedentary during the pandemic, you need to start your exercise regimen slowly. Lose weight without hurting yourself. If back pain has bothered you in the past, consult your spinal medicine physician at the Southeastern Spine Institute before considering activities, such as:

· Walking

· Hiking

· Online exercise classes

What Else Can I Do to Lose COVID Weight?

Lifestyle factors contribute to overeating. Many studies, for example, many studies have demonstrated a link between obesity and a lack of sleep. Try to sleep for at least seven hours each night. If you drink alcohol regularly, try to limit it as much as possible. Not only do you consume the additional calories from the alcohol itself, but you don’t make the healthiest food choices while drinking.

The pandemic has been a stressful time for almost everyone, and excessive stress may lead to poor lifestyle choices. Consider techniques to deal with your situation that don’t involve eating. A different approach to life challenges can help you lose COVID weight. When in doubt talk to your back specialist at the Southeastern Spine Institute.