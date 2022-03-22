Welcome Spring at the Midlands Plant and Flower Festival

Spring is in the air, and the beloved Midlands Spring Plant & Flower Festival is returning to the South Carolina State Farmers Market April 7th-10th, 2022.

Visitors can shop for plants, garden essentials, Certified South Carolina produce, springtime décor and much more from a variety of vendors. Food vendors will be on hand, and the Market Restaurant will be open for business.

The four-day sale runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The South Carolina State Farmers Market is located at 3483 Charleston Highway in West Columbia.

Admission and parking are free, wagons will be available for rent. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

For more information about the Plant and Flower Sale, contact Brad Boozer (bboozer@scda.sc.gov, 803-737-4531) or Sonia Brazell (sbrazell@scda.sc.gov, 803-737-4614).