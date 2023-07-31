Straight From the Farm: John Rivers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of South Carolina Soybean Board and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about South Carolina Soybean Board, visit https://scsoybeans.org.

Farming has been a way of life for generations in South Carolina, connecting families, traditions, and a profound respect for the land.

John Rivers is third-generation farmer at The Rivers’ family farm, which was started by his grandfather in 1967. The Rivers’ family farm stands as a testament to the passion and dedication that drives farmers across the state. Let’s delve into the world of South Carolina soybean farmers and their journey in providing for the people they serve every day.

“Farming is a special business,” says Rivers. “The industry as a whole but locally in the community, the farmers here, we get along. We’re competitors, but we all work together, and you don’t see that in any other industry. That’s probably something that stands out about farming more than any others that I can think of.”

At the heart of this agricultural endeavor is the production of soybeans. Some of these soybeans are grown for seed, supporting fellow growers in the coming year, while others are intended for commercial purposes, making their way to the port for export to various destinations like Wilmington or Charleston.

The farming calendar in South Carolina is a continuous cycle that keeps farmers busy throughout the year. The workload is intense, and the farmers face numerous challenges. The foremost challenge is the unpredictable nature of weather.

“We can’t control it,” says Rivers. “We do what we can with irrigation, but it’s difficult. You work all week planting, planting, planting and then you wake up one day and everything you worked for all week is gone, and that’s the tough part. ...You just have to get up the next day and go back at it again.”

Another significant challenge is the uncertainty of the market. Farmers have little control over the prices they receive for their crops. They work with the tools and resources available to them, navigating the market as best they can to sustain their livelihoods. Rivers says organizations like the Soybean Board play a crucial role by supporting local farmers by investing in research and development.

In the end, it’s about caring for the land. Farmers have a deep respect for the environment, they prioritize responsible farming practices that ensure the sustainability of their fields and the legacy they leave for future generations.

“We take care of our land, because it provides for us. That’s our biggest asset,” says Rivers. “Our land is everything to us, and so our number one priority is to take care of it.”

Looking forward, the farmers express a deep desire to pass on the family business and the land to their children.

“I look forward to leaving my business and my land to my kids,” says Rivers. “My dad always told me, that he’s not out here doing this for him. He’s doing it for me. And it’s the same way I see that now. I look forward to leaving my business better than when I got it, I look forward to leaving my land better than I got it, to my son and my daughters, whoever wants to take over this operation at the time.”

Despite the challenges and the hard work, South Carolina soybean farmers find profound fulfillment in what they do. Farming is not just a profession; it is a way of life that connects them to their roots, their land, and their community.

“We come to work everyday, and we love what we do,” says Rivers. “I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

As we celebrate the generations of farmers who have dedicated their lives to cultivating the land, let us cherish their contributions and recognize the significance of agriculture in shaping our society. The hard work, resilience, and passion of South Carolina soybean farmers serve as an inspiration to us all, reminding us of the importance of appreciating and preserving the heritage of our farmers.