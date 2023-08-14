Straight From the Farm: Charlie Whiten

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of South Carolina Soybean Board and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about South Carolina Soybean Board, visit https://scsoybeans.org/.

South Carolina’s rich history of farming stretches back for generations. From the Upstate to the Midlands and the Lowcountry, farming is part of the state’s lifeblood and its economy.

Charlie Whiten has been part of that history for decades, and now finds himself in a unique position as his family joins him as the next generation of farmers.

“I come from a long range of farmers, my great grandfather and my father -- both my mother and my father’s side -- they were farmers, so I kind of fell into it. So we enjoy it,” Whiten said. “My two sons and my daughters and now partly my daughter-in-laws are getting involved also.”

When Whiten began farming soybeans, the county yields were at nine bushels per acre. Now, those yields are topping out at 80 to 100 bushels, giving the state and citizens across the United States more soybeans for every day items like tires, cars, upholstery, crayons, and even candy.

“The [South Carolina] Soybean Board has really done research and we have funded research to have a better bean, a more productive bean, to meet the needs of the American public,” Whiten said.

Whiten says the South Carolina Soybean Board’s research has really aided his fellow South Carolina farmers when times used to be much tougher. Whiten looked no further than back at his own roots where he says his family would have struggled through the droughts and dry spells that once ruined lives. Now, with drought-tolerant beans, those years of struggle are gone.

On top of that, the beans create a culture of sustainability thanks to partnerships with out-of-state interests.

“The soybeans that we grow here in the county, we send them to Georgia to be processed and then the integrator that we grow for them, they take the soy mill and bring it back is chicken feed,” Whiten said. “So we’re making a big circle. I’m really pleased with that. I thank God we live in a state that we can do that.”

Whiten also says what he has learned about soybeans paired with running a chicken farm has helped to cultivate something much better than any farm yield: a trade that could be passed down to his sons.

“We just stick with what works and it’s been really productive for us in our legacy. My sons, they love it. I tried to make them not like it because it’s so hard, but they love it,” Whiten said as he laughed.

But Whiten does have advice for those who wish to start farming in South Carolina. It’s all about commitment.

“It takes 100 percent commitment,” Whiten said. “You can’t just say, ‘Well, I’m going to start a farm and I’m gonna make money.’ You might as well quit while you’re ahead because no it’s not gonna happen. You’ve got to be committed. You’ve got to love it. You’ve got to care for it. You’ve got to take care of it. You’ve got to take care of your equipment.”

So, if you’re not into the idea of a “full-time, double barrel commitment,” according to Whiten, then you might want to take up a different profession.

“You’ve got to have a love for it,” Whiten said.