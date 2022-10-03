Get Ready for Autumn at the Midlands Fall Plant and Flower Festival

WEST COLUMBIA – Mark your calendars for the 2022 Fall Plant and Flower Festival at the South Carolina State Farmers Market, set for Oct. 7-9.

Visitors can shop for fall plants and flowers; pumpkins, gourds and other home, yard, and garden décor; and in-season Certified SC Grown produce. In addition, Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions regarding fall planting.

The three-day event runs Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The South Carolina State Farmers Market is located at 3483 Charleston Highway in West Columbia.

Admission and parking are free. Wagons will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

For more information about the Fall Plant and Flower Festival and the South Carolina State Farmers Market, contact Market Manager Brad Boozer at bboozer@scda.sc.gov or 803-737-4664, or visit scstatefarmersmarket.com