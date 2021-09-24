Midlands Fall Plant & Flower Festival Returns

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of South Carolina Department of Ag and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about South Carolina Department of Ag, visit https://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agency-operations/state-farmers-markets/plant-and-flower-festivals/

Mark your calendars for this year’s Fall Plant and Flower Festival at the South Carolina State Farmers Market on October 8-10, 2021. Visitors can shop for a variety of home, yard, and garden décor, along with crafts, traditional fall plants, in-season Certified SC grown produce and much more.

Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions regarding fall planting. Visitors can also curb their appetites with Seafood Express, a vendor selling freshly cooked seafood from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the weekend. The three-day event runs Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The South Carolina State Farmers Market is located at 3483 Charleston Hwy. in West Columbia.

Admission and parking are free. Wagons will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

For more information about the Fall Plant and Flower Festival and the South Carolina State Farmers Market, contact Market Manager Brad Boozer at bboozer@scda.sc.gov or 803-737- 4664, or visit www.scstatefarmersmarket.com.