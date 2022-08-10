Being Good to Yourself Has Never Been More Important

Sponsored - Self-care is healthcare. That is more than a tagline, it’s a way of life for Khristina Lawler, owner and operator of Shvaas Spa. Located in the heart of downtown Columbia, this spa has been a labor of love for Khristina.

From the moment you walk down the dimly-lit, ivy-draped hallway, you’ll be transported into the tranquil world of natural wellness.

Your first stop will be in the Meditation Zen Garden where you can relax in our ancient Japanese-themed, private sanctuary. Get comfortable in the zero gravity, reclining leather chairs with built-in massage. You may also choose to add the stress therapy eye massage. If you would like the full experience, opt-in to our 15–30-minute guided meditations.

Since health and wellness start on the inside, your next stop should be a 30-40-minute session in our Sunlighten Infrared Sauna. Infrared heat is known to help relieve sore muscles and improve your overall health. Full-spectrum saunas hold up to two people and use light to create heat. This type of sauna is sometimes called a far-infrared sauna – “far” describes where the infrared waves fall on the light spectrum. With six options to choose from, from weight loss to pain relief, our infrared saunas are sure to have a therapy for what ails you.

For the full-spa experience, relax on our hydro massage bed. Hydro massages are quick and require little time, so even the busiest person can fit a massage into their schedule. You remain clothed and dry for privacy and comfort with no post-session clean-up of oils or contaminated water. With the water temperature varying from 90°F to 104°F, the spray bar travels forward and back, massaging the full length of the body or you may select to concentrate on a specific area. The water jets simulate a fingertip massage from the center to the sides of the body. The force can be adjusted to suit the sensitivity of your body with consistency that cannot be duplicated by manual massage or other massage devices.

The Cocoon Experience combines and synchronizes all of the in Harmony’s vibroacoustic products with the Brain Tao headset using specialized content integrating both bio-hack platforms. Tap into your Peak Potential to conquer life’s demands, goals, and pressures with new levels of life-force energy. Minimize your anxiety and raise your vibration! Envelope yourself in a cocoon of Synchronized light, music, and frequency creating a deep, effortless meditative state where regeneration, wellness, and happiness become a wellspring.

Finally, immerse yourself into our state-of-the-art Himalayan salt cave for some restorative halotherapy. Halotherapy is a method used to help cleanse and detox the lungs as well as invigorate the entire body with increased lung capacity and oxygen intake. Healthy lungs and a clean respiratory system are essential for vitality, energy, and longevity. It may seem like a new trend in North America, but halotherapy has origins dating back to the salt mines and caves of Europe and Russia when it was discovered that salt miners rarely suffered from colds or respiratory conditions. Since then, sufferers of respiratory illnesses, such as allergies, emphysema, and asthma began visiting the salt mines to receive the benefits. Described as relaxing and tranquil, our salt cave was created with tons of pure, pink, Himalayan salt to create the micro-climate of a natural salt mine.

The spa also has a small retail space offering up a selection of items from salt lamps, all-natural beauty products, aromatherapy products and jewelry.

Relax, refresh, and reconnect at Shvaas Spa located in downtown Columbia at 1716 Main St. Hours of operation are Tuesdays and Fridays 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information, call 803-708-4196, email Shvaasspa@gmail.com, or visit shvaasspa.com.