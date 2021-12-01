Local seniors facing hunger and isolation this holiday season are provided a glimmer of hope through Senior Resources’ programs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Senior Resources and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Senior Resources, visit www.seniorresourcesinc.org.

Looking towards the future leaves us all with so many questions. What will next year look like? Next week? Many of us even wonder about tomorrow. We can reflect on the past year and learn so much about not taking things for granted, caring for our neighbors and most importantly, listening. Moving forward in this new world is unsettling at times, maybe even scary for some, but we know there is hope, help and compassion waiting.

Did you know that loneliness and isolation have comparable impact to obesity, substance abuse and smoking 15 cigarettes a day? Loneliness is also associated with increases in heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure. Seniors in our community have faced isolation for nearly two years, with little human connection. They have been forced to enter into this unknown world of “virtual” living, replacing what used to be their warmth and connection with the community. A generation who did not grow up with smart phones, tablets, and laptops were quickly introduced to technology and forced to adopt this critical safety net. Doctors’ appointments, faith gatherings, holidays with family, and bingo night all went virtual—the “new normal.” However, in this fuzzy time, Senior Resources has valued the importance of human connection.

Our services are needed now more than ever before. We have grown, we have adapted, but we have stayed committed to the importance of human connection. Your support is celebrated with every meal delivered, every transportation mile, every physical fitness class at our Wellness Centers, and every smile and “thank you” from our elderly neighbors.

Help us provide a human connection to a senior in our community this holiday season.

