Straight From the Farm: Jimmie Lee Shaw

Farming has been a way of life for generations in South Carolina, connecting families, creating generational wealth and a profound respect for the land.

Jimmie Lee Shaw, a farmer who operates Over-Bridge Farms with his father, said they’re trying to set up the farm and operation to be ready for the next generation.

Shaw’s two daughters, Ellie and Liza, regularly help tend to livestock on the farm. Whether it’s helping wean calves or raising goats to show for competition, the girls have generations of agriculture in their blood, according to their father.

Shaw said the farm not only harvests soybeans, but also a multitude of other crops, including, corn, cotton, wheat, and sometimes barley and oats.

“The thing that makes me most proud to be a farmer in South Carolina is that we’re a dying breed,” said Shaw. “There are not many farmers left and we’ve got to provide for the consumers.”

Contrary to popular belief, Shaw said it isn’t just about money. He said he wants consumers to know that on their farm, they’re doing everything in their power to grow a safe crop and do it efficiently, with minimal impact to the environment.

“This is our tool for us to make a living,” said Shaw. “So we’re trying to take care of the environment and take care of the land the best way we can. The legacy is just trying to help folks and , keep farming going. Because without agriculture, we’re all going to be hungry.”

Overall, Shaw said he’s proud to be a farmer.

“It makes me proud that I want to wake up every day and do that,” said Shaw. “My family, they eat, breathe and sleep farming. They know that when I wake up every day, whatever we do - family vacations, all that - it revolves around farming.”

As we celebrate the generations of farmers who have dedicated their lives to cultivating the land, let us cherish their contributions and recognize the significance of agriculture in shaping our society. The hard work, resilience, and passion of South Carolina soybean farmers serve as an inspiration to us all, reminding us of the importance of appreciating and preserving the heritage of our farmers.