Celebrate Spring at the Midlands Plant and Flower Festival

Sponsored - The Midlands Spring Plant & Flower Festival returns to the South Carolina State Farmers Market April 13-16, 2023.

Visitors can shop for plants, garden essentials, Certified South Carolina produce, springtime décor and much more from a variety of vendors. The Master Gardeners will be set up to answer spring planting questions.

Hungry? Buy a meal or snack from one of the food vendors on hand, or visit the on-site Market Restaurant.

The four-day event runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The South Carolina State Farmers Market is located at 3483 Charleston Highway in West Columbia.

Admission and parking are free. Wagons will be available for rent, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

For more information about the Spring Plant and Flower Festival, contact Brad Boozer (bboozer@scda.sc.gov, 803-737-4531) or Sonia Brazell (sbrazell@scda.sc.gov, 803-737-4614). You can also visit agriculture.sc.gov/state-farmers-markets or find the market on Facebook at @SCFarmersMarket.