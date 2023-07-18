SC Attorney General’s Office

Sponsored - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office seeks more talented Assistant Attorney General’s to join our team!

The office will hold its first Attorney Recruiting Drop-In Event Tuesday, August 1st at 5:30 pm located at Rembert C. Dennis Building in the Medlock Conference Room (1000 Assembly Street Columbia, SC 29201). This event aims to draw new and seasoned attorneys to our agency. We know how challenging it is to find qualified candidates for these attorney openings; since this event is specifically for recruiting attorneys, we can get to know the prospects better and more personally.

We employ enthusiastic, dedicated legal professionals for legal positions across the agency. There are chances for advancement, and the training and assistance you will get at the Attorney General’s Office will be unmatched. Kinli Abee, one of our agency’s Assistant Deputy Attorney General in the Prosecution area stated: “We are so diverse in terms of what we do, we aren’t just solicitors’ office, we aren’t just a civil office. It is constantly something new.”

Attendees should be interested in the Legal field, satisfied Rule 403 requirements, and a member in good standing of the South Carolina Bar or be eligible and willing to take the next South Carolina Bar examination. Several of our Senior Deputy and Assistant Deputy Attorney Generals have kindly donated their time to speak on behalf of their area, discuss positions they have open, their day in the life, and answer any questions. There will also be tables set up where you can learn about the different sections of the agency, rooms will be available for informal interviews, and managers are encouraged to schedule formal interviews with desired candidates in the days after the event.

Visit www.scag.gov to learn more about the South Carolina Office of the Attorney General and all the divisions and sections our agency consist of.

Register Here to register for the Attorney Recruiting Drop-In event. If there is a specific area you are interested in, we ask that you go ahead and apply for that position at SCAG Careers.

For more information about the Recruiting Drop-In, current jobs, or the office, contact Tristan Broadwater, Recruitment Coordinator, at recruitment@scag.gov.