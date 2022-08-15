Live Better. Live Different. Live Samara East.

Sponsored - Picture it: a beautiful community, a centrally located apartment near the I-77, all rendering the state of South Carolina at your beck and call. Samara East Apartments are bedecked with a compliment of great amenities, with the best gift of all – beautiful, serene surroundings with the city of Columbia nearby. Its perfect location grants both an outdoor and urban lifestyle with countless opportunities to grow one’s horizons.

Purchased at the end of March, over 30 units have been renovated, and over the next 24 months we have plans in place to renovate 70% of existing units. In the coming months, we have numerous other enhancements planned to follow, with over 1.5MM invested in this beautiful residential community!

Residents of Samara East will enjoy a set of fantastic, complimentary amenities, including a newly renovated residential pool, an outdoor resident lounge, and a brand-new pet park. Further amenities are planned for construction over the next 8 months, such as a luxurious clubhouse, business center, fitness centers and an indoor lounge for our residents to enjoy. We have also implemented brand new programs for our residents, including several massive BBQ’s, positive credit reporting, and a one-of-a-kind loyalty points program – all 100% free for our residents to enjoy. Our vision is not to just improve our property and our residents living experience, but to positively impact the entire neighborhood. These improvements, combined with our best-in-class programs and service will provide our residents with a class-A living experience at an affordable rate! If you’d like to learn more or schedule a showing today, visit our website at samaraeast.com.