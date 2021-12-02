Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Salvation Army of the Midlands and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Salvation Army of the Midlands, visit https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/columbia/.

Christmas season is drawing near, which means that The Salvation Army of the Midlands is starting our Angel Tree program and Red Kettle Campaign!

The Salvation Army of the Midlands thanks you for your support over the years. This year, there are several ways you can participate:

Adopt an Angel – Details attached. Angel tags will be ready Friday, November 12th. I can email you the angel tags. You choose how many angels you would like to adopt. Deadline to return the gifts is Monday, December 6th. All bags will need to have the angel tag(s) attached.

Stuff Stockings – You pick up at our office (3024 Farrow Road) as many stockings as you would like to stuff and return the stuffed stockings back to our office by Monday, December 6th or deliver to the Christmas Warehouse at the State Fairgrounds in the Nutt Cattel Arena. Details attached.

Give Virtually – A gift registry has been set up with Walmart and Amazon. The links to both registries are below. We are encouraging folks to purchase items from the wish lists. All items from the wish lists will be shipped to our building and we will distribute the gifts to the adopted angels at our Christmas Warehouse.

Walmart: https://bit.ly/3obtfB2

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3BZ59OS

Virtual Red Kettle – A virtual red kettle set up for general donations will begin on Monday, November 15. To access the virtual red kettle visit our website: – A virtual red kettle set up for general donations will begin on Monday, November 15. To access the virtual red kettle visit our website: doingthemostgood.org or the link below:

https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/ColumbiaRedKettle

Ring the Bell – Sign up to ring : https://www.registertoring.com/default.aspx Sign up to ring

Volunteer at the Christmas Warehouse (Attached) : https://www.registertoring.com/default.aspx

Volunteers will go to Register to Ring. This is the volunteer platform whether you are ringing the bell or volunteering to work in our Christmas Warehouse.

Set up an account profile, if signing up for the first time this Christmas season 2021.

Select “I’m ringing with a group”. Then enter the Group Code “Christmas Warehouse.”

A signup sheet will show the Christmas Warehouse shifts to choose your shift.

The Salvation Army of the Midlands is most grateful for your participation in our Angel Tree Program and Red Kettle Program. The need is greater than ever to help give children a bright Christmas morning full of joy while easing the burden of a struggling family.

