Richland One to Host Summer Job Fair; Hiring All Positions

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Richland One and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Richland One, visit https://www.richlandone.org/careers.

Richland One is looking for more talented staff to join its team. The district’s Summer Job Fair will be held Thursday, June 16 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Eau Claire High School Gymnasium, 4800 Monticello Rd, Columbia, SC 29203.

At the job fair, attendees will meet district staff from various departments. Vacancies are available for teachers and classified (non-teaching) positions including nurses, instructional assistants, clerical workers, social workers, food service staff, bus drivers, custodians, maintenance workers and many other positions.

Certified participants should possess or be eligible for a South Carolina teaching certificate. Participants are asked to complete an application prior to the event.

Walk-ins are welcome, however interested applicants are encouraged to register by Tuesday, June 14 at https://forms.office.com/r/XubZS2pNK8.

Competitive salaries and benefits, comprehensive professional learning opportunities and a district-wide focus on ensuring that our 24,000 students achieve their potential and dreams are just some of the many advantages to working in Richland One.

For additional information, contact Richland One’s Office of Human Resource Services at 803- 231-7423 or www.richlandone.org/careers.