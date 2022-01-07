Richland One to Hold 2022 Virtual Teacher Job Fair, Jan. 29

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Richland One and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Richland One, visit https://www.richlandone.org/.

Richland One is looking for more great teachers to join its team. The district will hold its Virtual Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. until noon. This virtual event is specifically for those seeking employment as teachers in Richland One.

To participate in the job fair, participants should possess or be eligible for a South Carolina teaching certificate. All prospective candidates are asked to complete a Richland One application and register prior to the event at this link: 2022 Virtual Teacher Job Fair. The deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 21.

Competitive salaries and benefits are just some of the many advantages to teaching in Richland One. The district is currently offering a $1,000 signing bonus for math, science, special education, and foreign language teachers. Teachers can also receive Praxis reimbursement.

Microsoft Teams will be used for the 2022 Virtual Teacher Job Fair. Registered participants will receive specific information the week of Jan. 24-28.

For additional information, contact Richland One’s Office of Human Resource Services at 803- 231-7423 or www.richlandone.org/careers.